New City of Tonawanda councilwoman sworn in

CITY OF TONAWANDA (WIVB) — The City of Tonawanda has new leadership. Monica Ljiljanich said she’s always taught her children to be active participants in their community; and on Saturday, Ljiljanich was sworn in as the First Ward Councilwoman in the city.

“It’s important for all of us to not be passive in life, and this is just one small way to be involved,” she said. “Honestly, my only goal at this point is to be an active listener and reflect back the interests of my community.”

Ljiljanich got the vote of Council President Jenna Koch.

“Monica has a very impressive resume. She can bring a lot to the council and the community, and I’m excited to work with her,” Koch said.

Koch broke ranks with her fellow democratic council members when she voted for Ljiljanich over Gerald Frizzell – this led to a tie breaking vote by Mayor John White.

“My choice was a difficult one because I had to choose what was best for the city, and I chose who I thought was best for the First Ward,” Mayor White said.

For many, this day was bittersweet. Ljiljanich is replacing Councilman Thomas Newman who passed away in December – just six weeks after he was re-elected into a two-year term.

“This is not my elected position – this is Tom Newman’s election position, and I respect every action and every vote that went his way,” Ljiljanich said. “But because of the untimely circumstances, I take this responsibility.”

Ljiljanich’s term ends Dec. 31, and at this point she said she has not decided whether she will run in November’s special election for Thomas Newman’s original term.