BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — There’s the loonie, the toonie, and now this — a new coin called “The Canadian Landscape.”

It’s in honor of Canada Day and is shaped like our neighbors to the north.

If you look closely, you’ll see an iconic bird or mammal from each province and territory.

The coin will cost some coin. Although it’s a $50 piece, it’s limited edition, so it will actually run for $260 in U.S. money.