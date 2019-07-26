New contract for Kaleida Health workers ratified

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The new, three-year union agreement for Kaleida Health workers has been ratified.

79 percent of CWA voters gave their approval while 84 percent of SEIU voters gave their approval.

Overall, the contract was met with 79 percent approval.

Kaleida Health and its three unions came to an agreement on a new labor contract earlier this month.

The agreement came down weeks after the previous contract expired.

The groups began bargaining in early March. It took more than 50 negotiating sessions for the two sides to reach a deal.

The new contract affects more than 7,000 employees.