New developments for former Bethlehem Steel plant

LACKAWANNA , N.Y. (WIVB)-Local leaders say progress is being made in developing the old Bethlehem Steel site.

They announced Monday, they’ve opened a public road on the property, which has not been done in more than a hundred years.



They also say a company is putting up a brand new facility to make cleaning products on the land.

Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz says these developments will breathe new life into Lackawanna.



“We’re seeing a new future for the city of Lackawanna and Erie County, and the future will not necessarily talk about this land as the former Bethlehem Steel complex. We’ll be talking about new businesses and energy that comes from this renaissance of the former Bethlehem Steel site.”

Officials say they also want to use this land to extend the shoreline bike trail to Woodlawn Beach.