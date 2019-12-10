New developments in South Buffalo crash involving Maserati

SOUTH BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Almost two months later, and Buffalo Police Accident Investigators are still piecing together exactly what led up to a crash that took the lives of AJ Twentyfive and Kristin LaBruno.

They’re looking into new developments in how one of the victims was killed.

When this first happened on Oct. 27, police said the two died when their Toyota was hit by a Maserati – but now, a Buffalo Police source told News 4 they’re investigating whether Kristin LaBruno was actually standing outside the Toyota when she was hit.

This is all part of their larger investigation into the accident.

Last week news four obtained the police report from the crash through a freedom of information request. It shows that a 34-year-old Buffalo man was the driver of the Maserati that hit the Toyota. News 4 is not releasing his name at this time because he hasn’t been charged with anything.

Buffalo Police Captain Jeff Rinaldo says while there are rumors that the driver and passenger in the Maserati are related to Mayor Byron Brown, that is not true.

At this point, police have not released the results of a toxicology test done on that driver. They’re also waiting on details from the Maserati’s black box which was sent to Italy for information about how fast the car was going.

The police report shows the Maserati appeared to have the right of way as the Toyota pulled away from a curb and into the Maserati’s path. But if police find the Maserati’s driver was intoxicated or speeding, he could be charged.