New developments in West Seneca cause controversy, town residents express concerns during planning board meeting

West Seneca residents are speaking out against proposals for apartment buildings in their neighborhood.

“There’s not a single person in our area, resident, that wants these apartment,” one resident said during Thursday night’s planning board meeting.

Two different developers want to build apartment complexes on the town. One request is from DATO Development to build a complex on Leydecker road. The board told residents the area is zoned for this type of use.

“We can’t deny the special permit because we don’t like it,” said board member Margaret Bebak. “So apologizing to everyone in advance.”

The other request is from Young Development Inc., which wants to build a complex on Center road in the town on what is now designated as wetlands.

Residents opposed say thy’re concerned the development would create flooding problems.

“I’m concerned over the effect on the sewers in the area and I’m wondering why they decided to change plans,” said West Seneca resident Robert Marusza. “I’m concerned on what it’ll have on traffic and the noise, and pollution in the area.”

The lot on Center road is considered wetlands by the US Army Corps of Engineers. Residents argue the developer needs to get permission from the Army Corps to remove and the tree stumps before construction can begin.

The town planning board tabled the Center road proposal, but the board did approve the proposal for an apartment complex on Leydecker road. The proposal will now go before the full town board for approval.