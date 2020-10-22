New Excelsior Orthopedics facility opens in downtown Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – There’s a new place for people to get physical therapy in downtown Buffalo.

Excelsior Orthopedics held a ribbon-cutting for their brand new facility on Main Street in the medical campus.

The company’s president says this state-of-the-art center will help Excelsior meet a number of goals.

“Today marks a significant milestone that I think will further Excelsior’s mission of taking care of patients as we pioneer new ways to provide access to health care, services to underserved areas of our community, and broaden the populations of the communities we serve,” said CEO David Uba.

Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown attended Wednesday’s ribbon cutting.

He says the new facility will serve city residents and the Buffalo business community.