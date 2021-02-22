New exhibit at Aquarium of Niagara features rare fish that was confiscated at U.S.-Canada border

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) – A new exhibit at the Aquarium of Niagara is highlighting the dangers of the illegal wildlife trade.

The “Dangerous Beauties” exhibit features a rare Asian arowana that was confiscated at the U.S.-Canada border in Western New York.

According to a press release from the aquarium, Asian arowanas are critically endangered and it’s illegal to import them into U.S.

“It is easy to think globally when you hear about illegal wildlife trade,” said Aquarium of Niagara

President and CEO Gary Siddall, “but the reality is that we are dealing with this issue right here in

Western New York, especially because of the close proximity to several international bridges. Many

species involved in trafficking are threatened and endangered, which increases the risk of extinction

while posing a substantial risk to both human and animal health.”

The aquarium is partnering with NOCO for the exhibit, and it “is accompanied by interpretive signage that educates visitors about the impact of wildlife trafficking on wild species.”