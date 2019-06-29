New exhibit shows how immigration is reshaping Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A new art exhibit is exploring how immigration continues to reshape the Queen City.

“Finding Refuge in Buffalo” shares experiences of refugees, asylum seekers and immigrants.

It features portraits and essays of people from 13 different countries and stories that span multiple generations.

The organizer says the project is a way to bring communities together.

“There’s nothing in our societies that allows former Irish immigrants to meet the new Congolese immigrants,” Jody Biehl, director of UB’s journalism program, said. “They have so many stories that are similar, and their families overlap, and yet we have nothing in our society that enables them to meet. I thought, if I could put this exhibit together, people could come together and they could talk about it.”

The exhibit at Argus Gallery (1896 Niagara St.) runs through July 20.