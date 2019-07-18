New fees for film makers in the Village of Orchard Park has commission concern

While many production companies are choosing to film their movies in Western New York, one local village is rolling out the red tape.

The Village of Orchard Park passed a new law, this month, charging thousands in fees for companies interested in filming commercially within the limits.



The new law imposes fees for commercial filming, videotaping and photography. According to the verbiage of the new law, it applies to activities taking place on both public and private property.

“The major concern is liability to make sure the village is protected, but also I don’t feel it’s proper use of taxpayer dollars to support a picture.” Mayor Jo Ann Litwin Clinton.



Filming for the movie “A quiet place 2” is set to take place in Orchard Park in a few months. Litwin Clinton says some of the top concerns for the village are potential inconvenience, disruption of traffic on public streets.

There’s also the expense of additional manpower for road closures.



“So we’re looking at road closures, that all has to be manned by police and probably our department of public works, will help with no parking signs. Traffic direction.”

Buffalo Niagara Film Commission, helps facilitate movie filming in Western New York.

Tim Clark says he spoke with Paramount about the issue and says they planned to reimburse the village.



“I do know they needed some stuff from the village and again they were very happy to pay for it, and I still think they will,” Clark said. “They’re very honest with me in saying they really like Orchard Park and like the people there and liked working with the town officials. And then, this fee thing came up, which will probably prevent us from, using the village as any kind of filming location in the future.”

