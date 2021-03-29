New Fitness Technology In Western New York Let’s You Experience Results In Minutes

AMHERST, N.Y. (WIVB)– Tummo Studios in Amherst offers a brand new fitness experience. Their EMS Vests, an acronym which stands for Electric Muscle Stimulation, are a fairly new technology having arrived in the United States from overseas in 2019. Originally only available in places like Germany and South America, EMS training is FDA approved and Tummo Studios is one of the few places offering the experience to Western New York.

