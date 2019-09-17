New Frightworld attraction lets guests “Storm Area 51”

Earlier this year, a viral Facebook event had millions of people pledging to “storm Area 51”.

Though the social media sensation was tongue-in-cheek, it generated plenty of interest in the mysterious military site.

Now, a local haunted attraction is allowing visitors to visit “Area 51” without repercussions.

“With all the hype that the event on Facebook got, we thought “how cool would it be if our Buffalo fans who didn’t have the ability to go to Nevada, the could come right here to Frightworld and experience our new attraction’,” Stephen Szortyka, general manager and director of operations for Eerie Productions said.

Eerie Productions is the local company behind Frightworld and several other themed attractions in the area.

The “Storm Area 51” attraction starts with the premise that the thrillseeker has traveled to Nevada and found a secret passageway into the military base.

“In your time there, you realize that something’s gone wrong and you need to make your way through this place and get out as soon as possible,” Szortyka said.

Frightworld opened for the season last weekend.

“The feedback this past weekend was tremendous and we were so excited,” Szortyka said. “We devoted a lot of time to this in a short period of time, so we’re really excited to see it pay off.”

The attraction is now in its 18th season of scaring WNYers.

It’s in a new location this year, in a former Walmart at 2055 Niagara Falls Boulevard in Amherst.

Guests can explore four “houses”, each with a different storyline and scares.

“There are all new floorplans for each attraction of ours- we also built out a bunch of things in each house,” Szortyka said. “With the new move to this enormous building, this is our largest expansion in 18 years.”

Frightworld is recommended for ages eight and up, though it’s at parental discretion whether to take younger children.

A special “Little Frights with Lights” event is scheduled for 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Oct. 26, where kids can trick or treat through the attractions with the lights on, and without monsters.

The event is projected to sell out, Szortyka said. Tickets are available on the Frightworld website.

Frightworld is open through Nov. 2. It’s open Friday and Saturdays now, and more dates are added as it gets closer to Halloween.

Click here for dates and tickets.

As for the “Storm Area 51, They Can’t Stop All of Us” event, the coordinators have scheduled an alien-themed music festival.