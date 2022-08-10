TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) — On Wednesday, Congressman Brian Higgins (NY-26), State Senator Sean Ryan and State Assemblyman Bill Conrad announced funding for a trail project in the Town of Tonawanda.

The trail will connect the two-mile creek trail with trails along River Road and Isle View Park. The path will complement more than 15 miles of existing trails within Tonawanda. The project is projected to cost $2.12 million.

“The new Riverwalk Parkway trail in Tonawanda will connect people to jobs, recreation, parks and playgrounds, waterfront views, and other public destinations,” Congressman Higgins said. “This is the latest in an ongoing effort to improve bicycle travel accessibility and safety across Western New York.”

“In New York, we recognize that the future of transportation planning must consider not only drivers, but also pedestrians, bicyclists, and those who utilize public transportation to get around,” Senator Ryan said. “The Riverwalk Parkway trail will create a new route to safely connect bicyclists and pedestrians in Tonawanda to Isle View Park, the Niagara River, and New York’s Empire State Trail. I thank Congressman Higgins for his efforts to secure this much-needed investment in our community.”