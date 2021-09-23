New Halloween spectacle featuring thousands of jack o’lanterns is coming to the Niagara County Fairgrounds

LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WIVB) – A new, family-friendly Halloween experience is coming to the Niagara County Fairgrounds this fall.

“Hollowed Harvest”, an experience that features 7,000 jack o’lanterns in sculptures and landscapes, opens Friday at the fairgrounds, 4487 Lake Avenue in Lockport.

Courtesy: Hollowed Harvest

The event started last year at the Altamont Fairgrounds in Albany County, Matthew Glaser, CEO of the event’s parent company, said.

This year, they’re expanding to Lockport, as well as Rush, New York, Massachusetts, Connecticut, and Virginia.

“People really loved it, especially with COVID-19 and the ability to social distance and do something that felt somewhat normal,” Glaser said. “We’re very excited to bring this show now to more locations, including the Buffalo-Niagara area.”

Creating the thousands of jack o’laterns that light up the spectacle is a “Herculean task”, Glaser said.

“It takes an enormous amount of time – probably tens of thousands of manhours and 50 or more people to do it,” Glaser explained. “All of these designs are created by an artist and translated down to the carving that makes this possible – we’ve been working on this for almost a year now.”

Though Hollowed Harvest takes place outside after nightfall, there are no scares to be had.

“This is really designed for families and kids,” Glaser said. “A lot of Halloween isn’t for kids – movies, parties, haunted houses – Hollowed Harvest is designed to be family-friendly, where nothing is going to scare the kids.”

Glaser says the sights at the walk through attraction will be different each year.

“You’re going to come back and 100 percent of what you see is going to be brand new,” he added.

The attraction starts Friday and runs through October on Thursdays through Sundays, as well as the full week on the week of Halloween. You can check out a full schedule here.

General admission tickets are $16 for kids and $20 for adults, free for kids three and under. There is also a VIP Admission option. Tickets must be bought in advance online.