New Hatchets & Hops Black Rock location opens this week

(WIVB) – Hatchets and Hops is opening a new, bigger location in Buffalo’s Black Rock neighborhood on Wednesday- and it will have bagels.

The new location, 68 Tonawanda St., will feature a co-working space as well as bagels and coffee from 9 a.m to 5 p.m., with axe-throwing from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Free ax-throwing will be available Wednesday through Sunday from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. on a first-come, first-served basis.

“With COVID-19, everyone has to get creative,” Sarah Signorelli, marketing manager for Hatchets and Hops said. “We wanted a way to open up during the day, and having some food options and a co-working space during the day is a way to get back on the map again and have people come check out the new space.”

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, different groups of axe-throwers will not be combined in the same throwing bay. The bays will also be sanitized between groups.

The new location had been poised for a grand opening just before the COVID-19 pandemic struck.

It has a patio, and features a variety of local beers on tap as well as wine from Leonard Oakes Estate Winery.

The location at 505 Main St. in Buffalo opened in 2016, and another location opened last year in Brooklyn.

