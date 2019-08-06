New indictment drops three of seven security fraud charges against Congressman Chris Collins

A federal grand jury in New York handed out a superseding indictment Tuesday, replacing the original indictment initially handed down against Congressman Chris Collins, his son, and his son’s future father in law last August.

The new indictment drops three of the seven security fraud charges against Collins and drops two of the second security fraud charges against his son Cameron.

Both still face other security fraud counts and all other charges originally filed against them and Stephen Zarsky still stand.

In a letter to the judge today, U.S. Attorney Geoffrey Berman said the new indictment does not include information which Collins has been trying to keep out of court by claiming it’s protected by the speech or debate clause.

Berman wrote, “the government has made these modifications to the original Indictment in an effort to avoid unnecessary pretrial litigation that could delay the resolution of this matter, including the possibility of an interlocutory appeal.”