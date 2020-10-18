New indoor trampoline and adventure park at Walden Galleria ordered to close by Erie County Department of Health

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WIVB) – An indoor trampoline and adventure park that just opened in Cheektowaga has been ordered to close by the Erie County Department of Health.

Urban Air Trampoline and Adventure Park opened this weekend at the Walden Galleria.

The health department also visited Get Air Trampoline Park on Union Road in Cheektowaga and the facility volunteered to close.

According to a spokesperson for the health department, the ECDOH had informed the operators of each facility previously that under NY Forward, trampoline parks are considered indoor amusements and are not allowed to open.

“Public health sanitarians visited these locations Saturday afternoon,” the statement says. “In addition to these facilities being open, the public health sanitarians observed improper masking and inadequate physical distancing measures on site.”

Urban Air may be allowed to reopen when NY Forward guidance for indoor amusements like trampoline parks is issued, its safety plan is reviewed and approved by the Erie County Department of Health, and the owner affirms that the facility will follow NY Forward guidelines.

Urban Air Buffalo released this statement on social media on Saturday:

“Due to unforeseen circumstances beyond our control, our Park is temporarily closed. We are disappointed with this unexpected outcome as we have gone above and beyond what has been asked of us in terms of health and safety measures. We thank you for your patience and awesome guest support today and we are so happy to be part of your community. Please stand by for updates.”