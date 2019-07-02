New Kenmore bakery has something sweet for everyone

KENMORE, N.Y. (WIVB) – A new bakery in Kenmore has something sweet for everyone.

Fig Tree Patisserie, 3602 Delaware Avenue, opened its doors on Monday.

The all-inclusive bakery offers something for everyone- vegan, gluten-free, allergen-free, even keto-friendly- as well as traditional pastries and cakes.

The shop is owned by Natalie Schultz, of Desserts by Natalie, who owned another bakery by the same name on Kenmore Avenue in Buffalo.

Vegan treats are provided by Courtney Justus, known on Instagram as @ThatVeganBakingBetch.

The pair met through Instagram and quickly became friends.

“We went to the same high school, but I’m older so we never crossed paths,” Justus said. “But on Instagram, I was like “your cakes are so good and cute”- we became best friends like instantly.”

The pair did a collaboration on the last weekend at the former location.

“It was a dream- we were like “we have to do this together”,” Schultz said.

Both women have been baking since they were kids.

“I’ve been baking since I was a little kid,’ Schultz said. “I went to the Niagara Falls Culinary Institute and I’ve been baking ever since.”

Justus said she loved baking with her mom when she was younger. When she went vegan four years ago, she started baking her own vegan sweets.

“I used to love sweets, and I needed to make myself vegan stuff,” Justus said. “I would find recipes online and tweak them, then about two years ago I started making my own recipes.”

While it’s not a completely nut-free bakery, they try to make it allergen-friendly.

“Buffalo is going great with vegan things, but the allergen-friendly part kind of gets lost in it all,” Justus said. “I want to help people and make it all inclusive.”

“We want everyone to have treats,” Schultz added.

On Monday, items sold out the first day they were open for business.

“It’s been literally crazy,” Schultz said.

For opening week, the bakery will be open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. through Saturday and 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday.

After that, it regular hours will be 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday and 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Sunday, closed Monday and Tuesday.

“We’re very on Cloud Nine right now- it’s such a blessing for us,” Schultz said.

“We’re tired, but we’re pumped,” Justus said. “I never imagined myself here, but now I’m here.”

Check out Fig Tree Patisserie and That Vegan Baking Betch’s Facebook pages for more information.

