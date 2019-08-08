New law makes it a felony to stage vehicle crashes

ALBANY, N.Y. (WIVB) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo has signed new legislation making it a felony to intentionally cause a crash in order to commit insurance fraud.

“In New York, we have zero tolerance for insurance fraud, and anyone who puts others in physical danger to further their scheme should be punished accordingly,” Cuomo said. “By signing this legislation into law, we are holding reckless individuals accountable by strengthening penalties for motor vehicle insurance fraud and taking a significant step to make our roads safer for every New Yorker.”

“Alice’s Law” is named after Alice Ross.

While on her way to visit her daughter and grandchildren, Ross’ vehicle was hit by another vehicle.

Ross was killed as a result of this crash.

It turns out that the other driver was trying to commit auto insurance fraud by filing insurance claims and receiving a substantial settlement.

“‘Alice’s Law’ is named after a constituent of mine, Alice Ross, who was killed in a staged auto accident in an attempt to exploit New York’s no-fault insurance law,” Assemblyman David Weprin said. “The signing of this legislation closes loopholes in the insurance law, adds higher penalties for those who stage auto accidents, and rightfully honors the memory of Alice Ross. I thank Governor Andrew M. Cuomo for signing this important law and Senator Anna M. Kaplan for carrying this bill the Senate.”