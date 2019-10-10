New law prohibits first responders from selling patients personal info

NEW YORK (WROC) — A new state law will keep first responders from selling your personal information. Currently, state laws allow patient information to be disclosed to a third party.

But — when lawmakers discovered a fire department in Brooklyn was using a loophole to sell it to marketing companies, they decided it needed to be fixed.

The only exemption to the rule is insurance and health care providers are still able to give your information to marketers.

“I’m surprised that someone would do that. It’s not what I would consider to be ethical. But if it was legal and someone found a loophole, I’m glad they closed it,” said CEO of Mobile Integrated Healthcare, Reg Allen.

The new law will go into effect in February of next year.