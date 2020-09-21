New lawsuit alleges West Seneca restaurant served driver in fatal South Buffalo Maserati crash “a lot of alcohol”

(WIVB) – A new lawsuit has been filed in the case of a Maserati driver involved in a deadly crash in South Buffalo.

The suit claims Antonio D. Brown was at West Seneca restaurant The Vault before the crash, and that the restaurant served Brown a lot of alcohol.

Investigators say Brown was speeding and drunk when he crashed into a Toyota on Seneca Street last October.

Anthony Twentyfive III and passenger Kristin LaBruno died in the crash.

According to the lawsuit, K&M Motors owned the car and gave Brown permission to drive it.

The family of LaBruno is suing for funeral, burial, and medical expenses.

Brown was charged with aggravated vehicular homicide, vehicular manslaughter and manslaughter in August.