FORT DRUM, N.Y. (WWTI) — New leadership means new strategies for Fort Drum and the 10th Mountain Division.

With Major General Gregory Anderson now in command of the Division, many are wondering what will change.

Following the Change of Command Ceremony on September 9, Anderson explained his strategy and that the focus is still on maintaining Fort Drum’s relevance, by preparing for the uncertain.

“I’m taking a general approach for preparing for the full spectrum of conflict and threats coming out way,” Anderson stated.

Anderson said this will be accomplished by doing what the Division does best: Training for readiness.

“The electromagnetic spectrum, cyber, some of the air to ground deep fires, speed, relevance, these are all things that we’re looking to tackle up here in this special place,” the Commanding General said. “The training up here is phenomenal and the community supports us.”

Stepping away from Army strategies, he also reflected on his love for the North Country as he is no stranger to the region.

This is now his third time serving at Fort Drum. He previously was the Deputy Commanding General for Support from 2018 to 2019. He said that he and his wife, Luzane, are ecstatic to be back.

“I can’t wait to see you all again. I can’t wait to work closely with you all again. To listen, to learn from you, to grow our community. It’s strong right now, we want to get it stronger,” he said.

MG Anderson said with the community’s help, the 10th Mountain Division at Fort Drum will excel in its climb to the top.

“The best way to train against uncertainty is to have leaders who think critically and solve problems,” he shared. “Teams that are really just tight and truly cohesive. They believe in each other. I want me commanders, troops and NCOs to know, we’re going to make it our team.”