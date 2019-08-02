Live Now
New legislation allows for address confidentiality for victims of sexual offense, stalking, human trafficking

NEW YORK STATE (WSYR-TV) — New legislation will soon allow victims of sexual offenses, stalking and human trafficking to participate in an address confidentiality program.

The program will allow victims’ address to be hidden, using a substitute address provided by the Department of State instead of using their actual home, school or work address.

The bill will take effect 90 days after becoming a law.

Under the previous law, only victims of domestic violence were eligible to participate in the address confidentiality program.

