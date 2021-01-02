New limo laws go into effect in NYS

(WIVB) – A new safety law for limousines went into effect Friday across the state.

It was put in place after the limo crash that killed 20 people in Scoharie in 2018.

The law requires all vehicles that have converted into stretch limousines to have at least two seat belts in the front seat and at least one seat belt in the rear for each passenger.

The bill also requires all stretch limos to be retrofitted to include seatbelts by Jan. 1, 2023.

Signs encouraging passengers to use seatbelts must be visible as well.