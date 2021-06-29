New mobility center at Daemen College will open next spring

AMHERST, N.Y. (WIVB) – A new state-of-the-art rehabilitation center will open in Amherst next year.

Local leaders announced the new Todd and Leslie Shatkin Institute on Tuesday. The facility will use robots to help people who have mobility and walking challenges.

It will be located at Daemen College.

Dr. Todd and Leslie Shatkin have donated $740,000 for this institute.

Dr. Shatkin says it will change lives.

“This is just a wonderful day for the Town of Amherst for the Western New York community, the underserved, the underprivileged, veterans, people born with birth defects, people who never thought they could walk in their entire life, they’re going to start walking,” he said.

The new Shatkin Institute at Daemen is scheduled to open next spring.