BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A new mural on Hertel Ave. is paying tribute to one of America’s most famous writers.

The Albright-Knox says Brazil native Eduardo Kobra is painting a mural of Mark Twain and John Lewis.

The two met when Twain worked for the Buffalo Express in the 1860s.

Lewis stopped a runaway horse and buggy that was carrying Twain’s sister-in-law and her daughter.

Twain and Lewis went on to become great friends for the rest of their lives.