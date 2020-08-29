New mural unveiled at Trinidad Park

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – The Trinidad Block Club held a community celebration to unveil a new mural on the side of the Trinidad Park shelter building and clubhouse.

It’s called the “Rainbow Project” and according to organizers, the name was picked simply because rainbows make people happy.

The idea started last year through a grant, hoping to brighten up the neighborhood.

The president of the Trinidad Block Club says the mural will bring comfort to all.

“We’re all adjusting to a new norm, and I think this really is an outlet for people to brighten their day and to feel the warmth, the love, and the colors, and just to get outside and enjoy life,” said Ellen Harris-Harvey, president of Trinidad Block Club.

Harris-Harvey also says the Trinidad Block Club is inclusive, and is always looking for new members to join.