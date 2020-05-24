New online resource dedicated to helping small business owners in Buffalo get ready to reopen

(WIVB) – There’s a new online resource to help small business owners in Buffalo navigate through reopening safely.

The city launched the website “Reopening Buffalo” to help keep all of the information for business owners streamlined, and to offer guidance to business owners all in one place.

It’s essentially a registry where small businesses can share information about reopening status, hours of operation, and contact information.

Mayor Byron Brown says Reopening Buffalo will also benefit shoppers and consumers since it will have an interactive map and directory where people can find businesses.

The site will provide businesses guidelines to ensure city residents can go back to work without spreading COVID-19.

Mayor Brown says the site will help protect public health while also growing the city’s economy.

“It is one stop guide that will be constantly updated by the city’s office of strategic planning to help businesses not only reopen, but to grow and thrive in the City of Buffalo,” Brown said.

The city also plans to assist small businesses by allowing stores to use streets and sidewalks to create almost like a drive thru so they can operate while meeting social distancing requirements. The mayor says he’ll have more details on that later this week.

The mayor says reopening buffalo will also serve as tool to help people looking to start their own business during this time.

He says of right now he’s not aware of any business using the service just yet, but expects that to quickly change.