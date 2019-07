ELMA, N.Y. (WIVB) — There’s a new place for kids to play in the southtowns.

The local Boys and Girls Club opened a new playground at the club’s facility on Girdle Rd. in Elma.

This is the club’s first playground. It’s also the only wheelchair-accessible playground in the community.

The project has been in the works for the past four to five years, and cost about $230,000.