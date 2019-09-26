New Pumpkinville attractions showcase life on a working farm

GREAT VALLEY, N.Y. (WIVB) – Pumpkinville is open for the season offering all the usual fall favorites, from pumpkins to cider, corn maze, wagon rides and more.

But this year, Pumpkinville has added a new Birds and Bees attraction to celebrate its role as a working farm.

Families have already been flocking to the exhibit to check out the chicks which hatch weekly, and to observe the bees as they learn more about their important job pollinating the crops grown on site.

“Other than this two months a year, we’re a working farm and are out there doing that sort of thing every day,” said the so-called ‘Mayor of Pumpkinville’ Dan Pawlowski, who owns Pumpkinville with his wife, Diane.

On top of the real farm animals, this year also features new pretend ponies making their Pumpkinville debut as visitors take a spin on the new carousel.

Pawlowski says bringing the carousel back to his family’s business from the Midwest was quite the adventure.

“My son, who’s a school teacher, he and I went out and hauled that darned thing home,” he said, “and we didn’t know much about it, but we got it put together and running and doing real well.”

Running everything around Pumpkinville is a family affair.

“For Diane and I, this is what we do, this is our job year round. And then we have our children and even our grandchildren now working with us,” Pawlowski said, “So how blessed can we be?”

The Pawlowski family wants to share their blessings.

They’re donating 100 percent of the money from the sale of the u-pick and pre-bundled sunflowers to the Pink Pumpkin Project in Olean, to help local women fighting breast cancer.

“We have to give back to the community. This region has been so darned good to us, you know helped us build this place and be blessed to come out here and make a living with our family doing this every day, and darn it all, you’ve gotta give a little something back to people. And this is a great cause,” Pawlowski said.

The sunflowers will only be available through this coming Sunday, since the frost will likely end the season shortly after that.

Pumpkinville is from 9 a.m. until 7 p.m. every day through Halloween.

Learn more here.