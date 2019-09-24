New Randolph Academy basketball courts named after recently retired principal

HAMBURG, N.Y. (WIVB)–A southtowns school campus now has new outdoor basketball courts.

Mister K’s Courts are named for the recently retired principal of Randolph Academy’s Hamburg campus, John Kwietniewski.

He was known for helping students, many with mental disabilities or emotional issues, to succeed.

“I’m looking around. There are probably now a dozen students who have more time and energy into this place than I’ve put in, and an equal, er, greater number of teachers and support staff, so I will accept this honor for all of them, and it is their court, and congratulations to all of you,” Kwietniewski said.

Randolph, formerly known as Hopevale Academy, has about 90 students in grades K through 12 on its Hamburg campus.