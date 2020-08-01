New record number of COVID-19 tests in NYS administered Friday- state has 415,767 total cases

(WIVB) – New York State conducted 82,737 COVID-19 tests on Friday — the highest number of tests ever conducted in a single day in the state.

Out of the tests conducted on Friday, 0.91 percent were positive.

82,737 tests — the highest number of tests ever conducted in a single day in the state. https://t.co/clJ4AN6jmC — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) August 1, 2020

“Our future is dependent on what we do, and social distancing, wearing masks and washing hands are useful and effective tools as we combat this virus,” Gov. Andrew Cuomo said. “New Yorkers should continue practicing those basic behaviors and local governments should enforce state guidance. That’s what it means to be New York Tough.”

Across the state, 753 new COVID-19 cases were confirmed, bringing the state’s total to 415,767. There were four coronavirus deaths statewide on Friday.

Here’s a breakdown of COVID-19 cases by county in WNY according to Gov. Cuomo’s office:

Allegany 74 0

Cattaraugus 158 0

Chautauqua 231 3

Erie 8,548 56

Genesee 272 2

Niagara 1,444 4

Orleans 295 2