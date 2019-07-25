New report recommends ways the Buffalo Catholic Diocese can recover from sex abuse scandal

A new report from the Movement to Restore Trust, shares how the Buffalo Catholic Diocese can start to heal the wounds from its sex abuse scandal.



The 68-page report was officially released to the public Thursday and it’s a detailed list of recommended actions the Diocese can take to bring back those who have lost faith in the Catholic Church.

Some of the recommendations in the report have been implemented. One of those are listening sessions.



“One of the things we put on the table early on is we felt Bishop Malone needed to be out in the Diocese and listening to the feelings of the lay people,” said John Hurley, Canisius College President and Movement to Restore Trust representative. “So, we’ve created a series of listening sessions. Those are underway, we haven’t completed them. We’ve done four we’ve got another three or four to do.”



About 150 lay people participated in the process of conducting the study and that process began late last year.



Hurley says, not all of the suggestions in the report may not come to fruition,



“I think, they’re all proposed in good faith and they come from a place of love and concern for the Catholic Church and all of the good work that it does in the world and in this community,” said Hurley.



The Diocese has reviewed the report. They released the following statement:



“The Diocese acknowledges the hard and thoughtful work of the Movement to Restore Trust (MRT). The MRT and the Diocese of Buffalo committed to reviewing the recommendations through the Joint Implementation Team (JIT). This on-going collaboration has already addressed some of the recommendations and the JIT looks forward to continuing this good work.”



For more information visit https://movementtorestoretrust.org/