New retailers announced for Queen City Pop-Up

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)– The Queen City Pop-Up program started in 2014 to restore retail to downtown Buffalo.

37 companies have graduated from the program since then and many have gone on to open brick-and-mortar stores in different parts of the city.

The mayor announced the retailers today at the Market Arcade downtown.

They are:

Bflo Boho – Hand-beaded glass jewelry

Curtis Chameleon Books – Child superhero-themed children’s books

MMW Popcorn Bar – Specialty gourmet popcorn

Willow’s Breeze – Organic skin care products

Alyson O’Connor, owner of Rest Belt Love, says her and her husband were part of the first class of the Queen City Pop-Up in 2014 and now have a permanent location in the Market Arcade.

“We actually started it with no intention of opening up a retail space. We fell in love with the building and the people and the energy that was going on on Main Street. We opened up in 2015 and then last year we moved across the hall into an expanded space…We wouldn’t have been able to do any of this without Queen City Pop-Up,” O’Connor said.

She says she’s also started working with other pop-up companies to expand business.

The project uses empty storefronts and fills them with the retailers on a short-term basis.

Sinatra and company real estate lets the businesses use the storefront space for free.