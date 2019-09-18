New rowing gym offers killer workout without killing your joints

EAST AMHERST, N.Y. (WIVB) – One of the best workouts you can get is getting out on the water and rowing. It works about 85 percent of your muscles.

Now, a new gym in East Amherst is bringing the water inside to you.

Buffalo Row just opened a couple weeks ago and it offers several group classes on aqua rowers.

Unlike older rowing machines that were clunky because of hydraulics, aqua rowers use water as resistance for smooth movement with little or no impact on your joints.

Dr. Derek Alessi, owner of Buffalo Row, says these rowing machines are good for anyone to use, regardless of skill or ability.

“It doesn’t matter where you are. There’s a way in which to work your body and get results from it,” he said.

Most of the people who have taken classes at Buffalo Row over the last two weeks have never been on a rowing machine before, Alessi said. The class participants have ranged in age from 10 to 84.

Cody Collins was taking a rowing class at Buffalo Row on Wednesday morning. The former pro ball player and cross country runner says he’s put his bones through a fair amount of abuse over the years, but rowing was kind to his joints.

“This is one of the easier resistance workouts I’ve done while still getting that full body [workout], getting your heart rate up, getting a nice sweat in,” he said.

That’s the point.

Alessi says the aqua rowers allow you to “gamify” your workout, while fitting in with his entire health and fitness program.

“It’s making more bells and whistles to make things a bit more interactive, but look,” Alessi said, “I’m a person that loves the standards, the basics which work so good: Improve your muscle tissue, eat properly and have the right diet, and track with accountability for long term success.”

Right now, you can try the aqua rowers for free.

If you visit buffrow.com on Wednesday, you can register for a complimentary session, a guest pass, a glass water bottle and an ice towel.

You can learn more about Buffalo Row here.