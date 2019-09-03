New safety regulation linked to flight 3407 under review

CLARENCE CENTER , N.Y. (WIVB)- The crash of Continental Flight 3407 killed 49 passengers and crew members on the night of February 12, 2009, in Clarence Center and one person on the ground.

Subsequent investigations pointed to pilot error as the possible cause.

Flight 3407 families pressed Congress, and airline safety officials to tighten up their regulations and after 10 grueling years, all but one important measure have been implemented.



Buffalo Congressman Brian Higgins says it would establish a pilot records database, to help commercial airlines screen would-be pilots, to cut the chances of another tragedy.

The Federal Aviation Administration has drafted a proposal for setting up a pilot records database, and sent it to the Office of Management and Budget for review. Higgins says the review process typically takes about a 6 months, including comments from the public.