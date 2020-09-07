New salon in Jamestown filling a need for the black community

JAMESTOWN, N.Y. (WIVB)–A new business in Jamestown is filling a need for the black community. Glorious Beauty Salon and Supplies is now open!

The owner, Brenda Sledge-Stewart says it’s been a long-time dream of hers to open a salon.

She specializes in silk presses and other popular styles.

“Especially the older African American adults, they need it and are looking for people than can do their hair the ‘old fashioned way’ with the big rollers and they set it,” Sledge-Stewart said.

The salon is taking many safety precautions right now.

Customers are scheduled one at a time and each person has their temperature checked when entering.

Also, face masks must be worn by everyone at all times.