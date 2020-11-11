New Seneca One Stop gas station and convenience store being built in downtown Buffalo

The new Seneca One Stop operation will be located at Michigan Avenue and Perry Street across from the Seneca Buffalo Creek Casino,

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – A new gas station and convenience store is going onto Seneca Nation Territory in downtown Buffalo.

Seneca Nation President Matthew Pagels, who was sworn into office on Tuesday, announced the project on Wednesday.

“Expanding of our revenue-generating opportunities on our territories is our responsibility to the Seneca people and our future generations,” President Pagels said. “Like every government and organization, we have felt the economic pressures brought on by the global pandemic. We need to move forward with the strategic growth opportunities that can help us expand our economy, while also providing additional investment on our territories, services to our customers and neighbors, and employment opportunities at our establishments.”

The new Seneca One Stop operation, located at Michigan Avenue and Perry Street across from the Seneca Buffalo Creek Casino, will create about 14 new jobs.

Construction is underway.