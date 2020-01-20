New short film showcases North Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – North Buffalo has a lot to offer- and it’s showcased in a new short film.

The eight-minute video spotlights attractions like shopping and dining on Hertel Avenue, the Darwin Martin House, the Buffalo Zoo, and the Albright-Knox Art Museum.

Buffalo Common Councilman Joel Feroleto and the Hertel Business Association hosted a premiere of the film Monday morning at North Park Theatre.

“The purpose of this film is to highlight everything we have in North Buffalo, and its proximity to everything,” Feroleto explained. “We want to remind people that when they’re going to the art and cultural institutions to check out Hertel Avenue, and vice versa.”

The video will be pushed out on social media and shared with Visit Buffalo Niagara.

“We want tourists from outside the area, when they see this video, to remind them how close in proximity everything is,” Feroleto added. “A lot of people coming from out of town to visit the Darwin Martin House might not be aware of all the wonderful things just a few blocks away on Hertel Avenue.”

Peter Cimino, co-founder of Lloyd Taco, is featured in the film.

“It turned out wonderfully,” Cimino said. “It’s such an asset for the North Buffalo community and I’m happy we have the opportunity to share it now.”

North Park Theatre wrapped up an extensive renovation project last year.

The theatre will celebrate its 100 year anniversary this year.

“This theater is such a big draw for Hertel,” Feroleto said. He added that over 40,000 people per year visit the theatre.

“It’s such a boost for the whole area, because a lot of people do dinner and a show or shopping and a show- we’re so fortunate to have this historic theater right in the heart of Hertel Avenue,” Feroleto said.