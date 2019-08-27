New sidewalks and cycling lanes on Peace Bridge marks the completion of the Binational Trail Connection

If you’ve taken a trip across the Peace Bridge lately, you might have noticed some brand new lanes.

State and international leaders gathered Tuesday on the Peace Bridge to celebrate the completion of the cycling lanes referred to as the Binational Trail Connection.

The new Binational Trail Connection connects the Canada’s Niagara River Recreation Trail to the trail system in New York State. There’s about 56 miles of trails on the Canadian side. Linked together with New York State’s trails, makes up more than a thousand miles of recreational trails.

“Trails connect us to parks, people, gardens, heritage sites, golf courses, wineries, great dining and of course great shopping,” said Sandie Bellows , Niagara Parks Chair. “Linking our trail networks, encourages local residents and tourists alike to stay active and tour even more of this beautiful area that we all share.”

Groups on both sides signed an agreement today, to maintain and promote the Binational Trail Connection. Congressman Brian Higgins, says the agreement is not only good for tourism, but it further strengthens US- Canadian relations.

“We’re friends, trading partners and this project, I think, is another iteration over the long history of this relationship that brings all of us together in new and exciting ways,” he said.





