New signage unveiled at Nature Play park in Williamsville

WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. (WIVB) – A different place to play was unveiled Monday in Williamsville.

Village leaders showed off signs pointing to the new “Nature Play at Glen Park”.

The outdoor space is meant to engage children and families in a more serene setting than a bustling playground.

“Nature play is really just bringing your kids out to the park and letting them climb on the logs, the balance beams, stones, and just naturally have a fun time,” Williamsville mayor Deborah Rogers said.

The park is jointly owned by the Town of Amherst and the Village of Williamsville.