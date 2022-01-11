New Southern Tier store serves as a hub for Amish goods and services from WNY and Pennsylvania

JAMESTOWN, N.Y. (WIVB) – This musical wooden bear dances in a circle to a song called “I Say a Little Prayer” by the late Aretha Franklin.



It’s one of the many hand-made crafts you’ll find inside An Amish Touch on East Second Street in Jamestown.

It’s a family-run business that began with grass-fed cheese.

“It started with the cheese – Amish Acres Cheese,” said Katrina McMaster, CO-owner. “They asked us what would be the best way to sell the cheese, so we said open up a storefront. So, my dad asked us if we wanted to do that, so we started it.”

The store opened in the fall. It’s a variety store featuring goods, like cheese, eggs, quilts and crafts, from nearly a dozen Amish families in the southern tier and Pennsylvania.

“It’s just a one stop shop. So, instead of people traveling to Conewango Valley or the other areas to the Amish communities they can come here. It just makes it easier, because some people don’t have a way to get to all of those areas,” said Angela Fanale, co-owner. “Wednesdays and Fridays are our really busy days, since we have fresh Amish donuts, so please be sure to come and see us. We’re getting a lot of different products in.”

For more information call (716) 720-4471 and https://www.facebook.com/AnAmishTouchLLC



