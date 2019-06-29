New splash pad opens in Sloan

A new splash pad is opening up in the Village of Sloan.

Village of Sloan and Town of Cheektowaga officials joined together this afternoon to announce the completion of the project.

A splash pad was chosen because it’s more cost effective and accessible for all children.

“It’s more accessible for anyone to come and use it and another benefit is you don’t have to have a lifeguard on duty. So it’s less costly in terms of maintenance for the town. Ultimately that’s what the village board decided to do and I was happy to help secure funding,” Assemblymember Monica Wallace said.

The splash pad was funded in part by a large state grant.

It’s free to anyone living in Sloan and the grandchildren of people living there as well.

Other people can play there for a small fee.