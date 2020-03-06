New state DOT “child with autism” road sign unveiled in Lancaster

State leaders joined a local family in Lancaster to unveil a new road sign for neighborhoods where autistic children live Thursday afternoon.

Assemblywoman Monica Wallace District 143, says traditionally communities would use a street sign for these neighborhoods, but the sign was technically illegal and was not uniform in design.

The new sign is legal and has been approved by the state DOT and can be used in Western New York and in cities and towns across the nation. For more information on the new “child with autism sign” visit your local town or city hall.