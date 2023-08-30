(An announcement on the funding will be shown in the video player above at 10 a.m.)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Buffalo Zoo recently named a new President, and they’re about to get a boost in funding, too.

In an announcement at the polar bear habitat, New York State Assemblyman Bill Conrad is prepared to share more on that funding.

Conrad will be joined by Zoo CEO and President Lisa Smith, who served as the zoo’s interim president before getting the job permanently.

It’s not yet known how much money the zoo is receiving, or what it will be used for, but News 4 will provide more information when it’s available.