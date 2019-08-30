New state law shields domestic violence victims from telephone, cable contracts

NEW YORK STATE (WSYR-TV) — A new state law will help spare victims of domestic violence some penalties on their monthly bills.

The law signed by Governor Andrew Cuomo will allow people leaving an abuser to end a multi-year telephone or cable contract at the home they’re leaving without paying a penalty. The law covers victims who have received an order of protection.

Cuomo says it’s to help survivors of domestic violence avoid added stress that could come with contract termination penalties.

The law takes effect immediately.

