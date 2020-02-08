New story time series to focus on positive messages inspired by Mr. Rogers

AMHERST, N.Y. (WIVB) — A new story time series meant to focus on the positive messages from Mister Rogers Neighborhood is starting up at the Audubon Library in Amherst.

Jonathan Masiulionis, President of Empowered Publicity, joined us on Wake Up! to tell us more about the new series called “Empowered Publicity Story Time With Mr. Jonathan”. Watch the video above to learn more!

Here are the dates for the story time series: