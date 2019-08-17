New teachers preparing for new school year at CSAT

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Students at the Charter School for Applied Technologies are getting ready to head back to class on August 26, and they’ll be greeted by more than 30 new staff members.

The new teachers tell News 4 they’re really looking forward to the new school year and all that they will teach the kids, but first they have some lessons to learn themselves.

CSAT hosted its New Teacher Orientation last week.

“They are getting to know systems, procedures, and getting to know the staff for the first couple days,” explained Mark Struckmann, a music teacher and the mentor coordinator at CSAT.

Struckmann points out some of the staff members going through the orientation were new to teaching, others were just new to teaching at the CSAT schools, but getting ready for the new school year is a little nerve wracking for just about all of them.

“It’s like Christmas morning or having a team in the playoffs or being an expectant mother or father. It’s like a combination of all those things. The energy and nervousness, though, can be easily transferred to passion, and that passion is what really moves our students,” Struckmann said.

It’s clear new teacher Lilly Inglut is passionate about her new job. She is getting ready to start her first full-time teaching gig at CSAT after getting her feet wet as a substitute teacher in another district.

She’s says she’s really anxious for school to start so she can get to know all of the students in her 10th and 12th grade ELA classes.

“I think all teachers in the beginning of the year, whether you’re a veteran or not, you’re just nervous because you haven’t met them yet,” Inglut said. “And you want to know them, so I’m excited to dive in and be with the kids.”

The newbies in the teaching field have some great role models with the veteran teachers at CSAT who are working with them during the teachers orientation sessions to show them the ropes.

The program was designed by teachers for teachers, and Struckmann says that makes a big difference for the new staff.

“They’re constantly doing a thousand different jobs, and if they have a solid support system in place,a solid foundation, they can best work with kids throughout the year,” he said.

The new staff had some extra help settling in during the New Teacher Orientation sessions thanks to Gus and Lucy, the therapy dogs at CSAT.

Lucy is a new staff member herself this year.