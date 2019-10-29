New Tech company is setting up shop in South Buffalo

A company called Thinking Robot Studios will be a new occupant at the Buffalo Lakeside Commerce Park, which is right off of Tiff Street.

Tuesday Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown announced the land sale agreement for 22 acres in the business park.

The company makes orthopedic implants like knees, hips and other joints by using 3-D technology.

The company is for $935,000 dollars and it includes the acquisition of five parcels. Thinking Robot Studios plans to build a 75 thousand square foot facility.

It’s expected to bring 700 jobs to the area.

“As a native Buffalonian, I am proud and honored to help lead this project, and put it right here in our backyard,” said Gregg Gellman President and CEO of Thinking Robot Studios. “We will stabilize economic growth, increase job growth, and provide a model for other technologically advanced companies to come to Buffalo.”