New tiger makes debut at Buffalo Zoo

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – There’s a new tiger at the Buffalo Zoo.

Zhanna, an 11-year-old female Amur tiger, is making her public debut at the zoo today.

She came to the Buffalo Zoo from the Bronx Zoo after the Association of Zoos and Aquariums recommended she be sent there as part of the Tiger Species Survival Plan.

The Amur tiger is one of the largest cats in the world and it is estimated that fewer than 500 remain in the wild.

“Zhanna’s arrival marks the return of the iconic species to Buffalo,” the zoo said in a press release on Friday. “In June 2019, Amur tiger Tamari passed away. Guests can see Zhanna at the Big Cat exhibit daily, but she may not always be visible as she becomes acclimated to her outdoor habitat. “

The Buffalo Zoo is currently running its “Polar Bear Days” deal and admission is just $8.95 per person.